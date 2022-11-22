The sunny, mild weather continues!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of mild, sunny conditions, but as for what Thanksgiving day, and this weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

Yesterday, a high-pressure system started lifting warmer, drier air from the south into West Virginia, resulting in sunny, mild conditions. Today will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low-50s. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-50s, within range for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be clear. Combined with light winds and lows in the upper-20s, it will be a chilly, quiet night. Tomorrow, skies will still be clear and sunny, with light winds, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-50s, within range for this time of year. Thanksgiving Day itself will also be nice, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Then on Friday morning, widespread clouds will build in ahead of a front out west. By late-morning into the early-afternoon, the front will push in and bring rain showers into West Virginia, so some areas will see rain. The rain leaves during the evening ours, and thereafter, Saturday will be cloudy but dry, with mild temperatures. Then on Sunday, widespread rain will lift in during the morning hours, ahead of a low-pressure system southwest of our region. Precipitation chances will last into the afternoon and evening hours, as the back-end of the system pushes into West Virginia. This could affect travel plans on Sunday, so make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads. Then on Monday morning, any leftover rain is gone, leaving behind cloudy skies. In short, the next few days will be sunny and mild, and it’s not until after Thanksgiving that rain chances make a return to West Virginia.

Today: Sunny skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 53.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds in the morning and increasing clouds in the late-evening. High: 61.

