“We have put our heads in the sand” | Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston calls for gun reform

"We have put our heads in the sand so that we don’t have to face the truth: the proliferation of guns is a strong contributing factor to the surge of violence in our communities."(Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Diocese of Wheeling–Charleston is calling for gun reform, including an outright ban on assault weapons.

In a statement on Nov. 22 responding to the mass shooting that happened Saturday at a night club in Colorado Springs, Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Mark E. Brennan wrote, “This is not the America I grew up in” and that “the proliferation of guns is a strong contributing factor to the surge of violence in our communities.’

Five killed during shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

Brennan also urged stronger criminal and mental health background checks and an outright ban on assault weapons.

Bishop Brennan said pious words lamenting mass shootings have lost all credibility.

