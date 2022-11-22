Weston man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Matthew McDougal
Matthew McDougal(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Weston man has been charged after officers said he sexually assaulted a minor twice.

Officers spoke with a minor on Oct. 19 in reference to a sexual assault involving 20-year-old Matthew McDougal, according to a criminal complaint.

The minor alleged McDougal had sexual relations with her twice despite acknowledging that she was underage.

McDougal reportedly told the minor “he didn’t care about her age” and “continued to beg for it until she finally gave in.”

McDougal has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
Rollover crash shuts down Marion County road, HealthNet responds
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Body found in car pulled from Marion County creek
Body found in car pulled from creek

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice ‘seriously considering’ Senate run
Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
Morgantown could potentially host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials.
Morgantown could possibly host the Olympic Diving Trials
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car