Weston man accused of sexually assaulting minor

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Weston man has been charged after officers said he sexually assaulted a minor twice.

Officers spoke with a minor on Oct. 19 in reference to a sexual assault involving 20-year-old Matthew McDougal, according to a criminal complaint.

The minor alleged McDougal had sexual relations with her twice despite acknowledging that she was underage.

McDougal reportedly told the minor “he didn’t care about her age” and “continued to beg for it until she finally gave in.”

McDougal has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.