William J. “Bill” Bruffy, 92 of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Webster Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born June 14, 1930 in Diana to the late Jack Bruffy and Mae Cool Kesling and was a lifelong resident of Webster County. Bill enjoyed riding fast cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Bob Bruffy; sister Betty Jones; half-brother Richard Bruffy; and half-sister Alice Lewis. He is survived by his nephews; Pat Bruffy and Larry Jones and several extended family members, friends, workers and residents at the nursing home to mourn his passing. Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Diana with Rev. Paul Rounds officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Bruffy family.

