Woman who captures alleged kidnapping on camera speaks out

Kidnapping caught on camera in Cabell County
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is something you always expect at the Merritts Creek interchange off Interstate 64 in Barboursville, but for Jazzlyn Harrison’s drive Monday, she encountered something she never expected.

Harrison witnessed a kidnapping in the middle of a busy intersection.

“We saw the two cars swerving in front of us. They were going crazy fast, and I thought two guys were about to fight,” Harrison said. “I was scared. I saw that woman. She looked at my face and said ‘Help.’ ”

That’s when Harrison said she called 911.

West Virginia State Police said dispatchers received multiple calls about an abduction shortly before 6 p.m. at the Merritts Creek Shopping Plaza near the junction of I-64.

The victim’s family told WVSP troopers they had rescued their daughter from an abusive relationship in Mason County and were returning home when the alleged abuser, Danny White Jr., 25, of Glenwood, West Virginia, caught up with them and took the victim.

“All I wanted was for that woman to be OK,” Harrison said. ”I thought about how scared her parents were.”

White Jr. is being held at the Western Regional Jail.

For original coverage:

Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
Matthew McDougal
Weston man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Marion County Schools
Former school employee allegedly exposed students to sexually explicit material
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera; suspect arrested
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested
Nicholas Jones
Belington man charged for hitting another man with piece of wood

Latest News

Army Cpl. Joseph H. Gunnoe
Soldier killed in WWII to be buried in home state of WVa
Sheetz
$1.99 gas at Sheetz not available in West Virginia
High School Swim Opener - NMHS, PB, UHS and MHS
High School Swim Opener - NMHS, PB, UHS and MHS
Wisdom to Wealth
I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash