$1.99 gas at Sheetz not available in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ/WDTV) - While Sheetz is reducing the price of its unleaded 88 octane gasoline to $1.99 per gallon during Thanksgiving week, that price will not be found in West Virginia.

Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz, said that’s because it’s illegal. He said West Virginia state law prohibits selling fuel below cost.

Because of that, they cannot offer the big discount in the Mountain State.

However, they will be dropping it to $3.08 per gallon, and some Sheetz stations in West Virginia will be offering unleaded 88 as low as $2.83 a gallon.

The promotion continues through Monday, Nov. 28.

According to Sheetz, unleaded 88 contains 5% more ethanol than unleaded 87 and burns cleaner, making it more environmentally friendly.

