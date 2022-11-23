Another sunny day, but what about Thanksgiving?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of sunny, mild conditions, and tomorrow will be similar. But after tomorrow, rain is on the way. Find out those details in the video above!

Today will be yet another mild, sunny day, as a high-pressure system lingers in the eastern US, pushing warm, dry air into West Virginia in the process. So today, skies will be sunny, with light southwest winds. Combined with highs in the upper-50s, it will be a good day to go outside. Overnight, upper-level clouds will push in from the southwest, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-30s. Tomorrow afternoon, those clouds will break up a bit, leading to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s. So Thanksgiving day will be great for being outdoors. Then on Friday morning, a cold front will push in from out west, bringing a line of rain showers into West Virginia. The rain sticks around until the late-afternoon hours, before it moves east in the early-evening. Not much rain is expected (maybe 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain), and we get a break from the rain on Saturday, with sunny, mild conditions expected that day. Then on Saturday night into Sunday morning, another low-pressure system will lift in from the southwest, bringing widespread rain to North-Central West Virginia during that time. The rain lasts until the late-morning hours, before the system lifts northeast during the afternoon hours, leaving cloudy skies. While rainfall totals are uncertain this far out, it’s likely that the rain could lead to slick roads, so you may want to give yourself extra time on the roads, any maybe even check on flights leading to West Virginia. Thereafter, the first half of next week will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper-40s. In short, today and Thanksgiving day will be nice, but thereafter, expect rain showers this weekend, which may impact travel plans at times.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 57.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 29.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High: 64.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with rain showers during the morning and afternoon hours. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 52.

