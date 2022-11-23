Joshua Watson Joshua Lee Watson, 26, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was born in Morgantown on May 20, 1996 a son of Tammy Hayes Zogran and the late James Carlton Watson. He worked various construction jobs in the Fairmont area. He loved music and riding dirt bike. Joshua was a kind person who was always willing to help those in need. He was a Christian by faith and had a strong belief in the Lord. He most of all treasured his family and time spent with them. He had many brothers and sisters who he supported and who supported him during his fight with addiction. In addition to his mother, he is survived by brothers James Watson and his wife Alexz of Reedsville, Jude Blair “Watson” and his wife Katlyn of Clarksburg, Brandon Michael Tucker Watson of Fairmont, David Watson of Bellview, John Watson of Bellview and Noah Watson of Bellview; one sister Tabbatha Boyce of Fairmont, aunts Stacy White Watson and Tasha Watson; uncle Richard Watson Jr. and his grandmother Alma Watson of Fairmont. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather Richard Watson, Sr. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. In keeping with his wish’s cremation will follow the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

