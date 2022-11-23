Lewis County bringing ice skating rink to town for the first time

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time Lewis County is preparing to open an ice-skating rink.

It will be open starting Friday Nov. 28th until Dec. 4th.

It will be on Main Ave. right across from the Glass Museum.

Nate Stansberry is the City Manager.

He said this is important for the people in Lewis County to make it a better place to live.

“One of the big things in having a viable city is having quality-of-life things. So, we are trying to restart the board of parks and recreation in side of Weston, and we’ve hosted a carp festival, a kayak float, and now an ice skating rink to close out the year. So, these are events we are going to try to continue to bring to Weston as long as there is interest to make it a better place to live for all of its residents.”

Michael Stardt is the Street Commissioner for the city of Weston.

He said this was a long process but will be worth it to see families enjoying the rink.

“This has been a very long process. We’ve been working on putting the concrete now, you can see that we have underneath the skating rink we’ve been in for about a week in a half. We’ve had a lot of people help out with it.”

Stardt said he hopes Weston can provide more fun activities like this in the future.

Stansberry said they will have music and more for everyone to enjoy.

“Now the rink is kind of small so, there’s going to be a lot of turns, but I think it’s going to be a festive atmosphere. We’ve got different volunteer groups playing music and doing different things throughout the time we have it rented. So, it just going to be an opportunity to experience community and hang out with friends and have a good time.”

Stansberry said this is a community-wide effort and he’s extremely thankful for everyone who helped make this come to life.

Bring your family and friends out to enjoy iy before they take it down.

