Mon County Health Department holds annual ‘Healthy Smiles Day’

While many of us don't enjoy going to the dentist, we all know how important it is. It can also be expensive. That's why a local health department decided to help out.

Healthy Smiles Day is a day where adults can get a free dental checkup with no dental insurance.

The event is always held the day before Thanksgiving to give people a healthy smile before the holidays.

The Mon County Health Department expected about 25 patients for a checkup.

Dr. Youseph Kassar said many people don’t get to the dentist often, and this is their chance.

“This is the only time they will come to the dentist because it is at no charge,” Dr. Kassar said. “We see some yearly repeats or people that haven’t been in years. They find this as a great way to comeback and get back in the care of taking care of their teeth. The mouth is the gateway to the body, so you want to make sure that’s in good health.”

The event also allows Mon County Health Department to give back to the community. Healthy Smiles has been going on since 2019, and adults with Medicaid get up to $1,000 for dental health.

Kassar says he enjoys the event each year.

“People leave smiling, which is great. Anytime someone leaves smiling from the dentist office very appreciative,” Dr. Kassar said. “It’s good on both ends. We fill good and the patients fill good. I’m from Morgantown, so it’s great to give back to my community. With Thanksgiving being tomorrow, it comes together. Giving thanks to what I’ve been giving and giving thanks to others and have them be helped.”

The Mon County Health Department holds similar events like these for veterans on Veteran’s Day and children in February.

