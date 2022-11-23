New charter school approved in West Virginia

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board has approved a new charter school.

WIN Academy, approved by a 4-0 vote one week after members deadlocked on approval, will be the Kanawha Valley’s newest charter school.

Board members who previously abstained supported the school with its commitment to include 11th grade by the program’s second year.

The Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy, WIN Academy for short, would accept 30 high school seniors.

The proposed charter school would be operated by BridgeValley Community and Technical College. Those accepted would complete year one of BridgeValley’s two-year nursing program in 12th grade.

“The WIN Academy is so innovative that it could become a national model for nursing education,” said Board Chairman Adam Kissel. “In your 12th grade year, you’d get your 12th courses done and you’d get your first year of nursing courses done. So you’re saving time and money, and you’re getting better people into the workforce sooner.”

For previous coverage, CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
Matthew McDougal
Weston man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Marion County Schools
Former school employee allegedly exposed students to sexually explicit material
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera; suspect arrested
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested
Nicholas Jones
Belington man charged for hitting another man with piece of wood

Latest News

Rebecca Sayre-Callison
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
Turnpike traffic expected to exceed 150,000 vehicles on day before Thanksgiving
RCSO: Troopers respond to bomb threat at Magistrate’s Office
Pastor Franklin Hairston (with microphone) speaks alongside other panelists during the open...
Harriet Tubman documentary premieres at Glenville State
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning Brushes and Combs
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning Brushes and Combs