New charter school approved in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board has approved a new charter school.

WIN Academy, approved by a 4-0 vote one week after members deadlocked on approval, will be the Kanawha Valley’s newest charter school.

Board members who previously abstained supported the school with its commitment to include 11th grade by the program’s second year.

The Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy, WIN Academy for short, would accept 30 high school seniors.

The proposed charter school would be operated by BridgeValley Community and Technical College. Those accepted would complete year one of BridgeValley’s two-year nursing program in 12th grade.

“The WIN Academy is so innovative that it could become a national model for nursing education,” said Board Chairman Adam Kissel. “In your 12th grade year, you’d get your 12th courses done and you’d get your first year of nursing courses done. So you’re saving time and money, and you’re getting better people into the workforce sooner.”

