RCSO: Troopers respond to bomb threat at Magistrate’s Office

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers from multiple agencies responded to a bomb threat in Randolph County on Tuesday.

The Randolph County 911 Center received a call on Tuesday referencing a bomb being in the Randolph County Magistrate’s Office and to “not take the call lightly,” according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The RCSO, West Virginia State Police, Elkins Police, and Randolph County Court Security all responded to the call and cleared the building of all personnel inside the building.

Authorities said the building was searched and secured until WVSP Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel could arrive on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

