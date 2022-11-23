Report: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) - Police responded Tuesday night to a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, CNN reports.
There are multiple fatalities and injuries, according to Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski.
The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m., WAVY reports.
Police believe the lone shooter is dead.
