Salute to Veterans: Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Kayleigh Castro with Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about how the program operates, the main goal of the organization, and how many people are in it.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.