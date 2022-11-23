Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance.

The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd.

The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance and a truck collided.

The collision reportedly caused the ambulance to roll over.

Mon County’s EMS Director confirmed their employees were among those injured and are being evaluated at an area hospital.

The ambulance was also carrying a patient.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash or the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

