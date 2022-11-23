Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance.

The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd.

The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance and a truck collided.

The collision reportedly caused the ambulance to roll over.

Mon County’s EMS Director confirmed their employees were among those injured and are being evaluated at an area hospital.

The ambulance was also carrying a patient.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash or the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
Matthew McDougal
Weston man accused of sexually assaulting minor
Marion County Schools
Former school employee allegedly exposed students to sexually explicit material
Rebecca Sayre-Callison
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera; suspect arrested
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera in traffic; suspect arrested

Latest News

For the first time Lewis County is preparing to open an ice skating rink. It will be open...
Lewis County bringing ice skating rink to town for the first time
While many of us don’t enjoy going to the dentist we all know how important it is.
Mon County Health Department holds annual ‘Healthy Smiles Day’
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 23, 2022
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 23, 2022
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society