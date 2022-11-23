Soldier killed in WWII to be buried in home state of WVa

Army Cpl. Joseph H. Gunnoe
Army Cpl. Joseph H. Gunnoe(DPAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia soldier killed during World War II has been accounted for, the military said.

Army Cpl. Joseph H. Gunnoe, 21, of Charleston, was reported missing in action in November 1944 in Germany. He was declared killed in action after the war, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Tuesday.

Gunnoe was assigned to Company G, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His unit captured the town of Vossenack, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, on Nov. 2 but was forced to withdraw four days later.

Gunnoe’s remains weren’t identified after the war, but a DPAA historian determined one set of unidentified remains possibly belonged to the soldier. They were disinterred last year and sent for identification.

Newspaper clipping of Army Cpl. Joseph H. Gunnoe
Newspaper clipping of Army Cpl. Joseph H. Gunnoe(DPAA)

Scientists used DNA, anthropological evidence and circumstantial evidence to identify the remains, the DPAA said.

Gunnoe will be buried Dec. 14 in Charleston.

