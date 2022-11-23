Turnpike traffic expected to exceed 150,000 vehicles on day before Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Many people are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, including thousands from West Virginia.

Officials with the West Virginia Parkways Authority say they expect more than 150,000 vehicles to travel on the West Virginia Turnpike on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

“Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are typically two of the busiest travel days we experience on the West Virginia Turnpike during the entire year” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority. “We expect 730,000 vehicles will pass through our toll facilities during the six-day period.”

Miller expects 156,000 vehicles to pass through Turnpike toll booths on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Additionally, Miller anticipates about 165,000 vehicles to pass through Turnpike toll booths after Thanksgiving on Sunday, Nov. 27.

