U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin wish West Virginians a happy Thanksgiving

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) each released a video wishing West Virginians a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

Every year during the Thanksgiving holiday, we are reminded of our many blessings. As West Virginians, we are so fortunate to be from a state as close-knit and community-focused. In fact, I often describe our state as just one big small town. I am so thankful to call West Virginia home, where my family has lived for generations, where Charlie and I have been fortunate to raise our family and the state I have had the honor of representing in the United States Senate.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Click here to watch Senator Capito’s video.

This year as we gather together to celebrate Thanksgiving, I am reminded of the great blessings we share as West Virginians and Americans. Growing up in Farmington, I was always taught that if you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings. This lesson has stuck with me throughout my life, and it is a message I have proudly passed along to my children and grandchildren.

Thanksgiving celebrations remind us of the importance of family – the source of life’s greatest joys and deepest bonds. We are so blessed with the riches of loving families and friends, a beautiful state to call home and the knowledge that we are truly a statewide community with an unbreakable bond. We are also grateful to those who make incredible sacrifice to keep us all safe and free. While we should thank our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Guard Members and Reservists every day for their dedication to this country, I ask all West Virginians to take a moment today to thank those who risk their lives to serve and protect. Their courage and strength are an inspiration to us all. To our servicemembers and their families – we are so thankful for your service.

Today and every day, I am thankful for the privilege to serve the great state of West Virginia. On behalf of Gayle, myself and our entire family, we wish you and your family a safe and happy Thanksgiving. May God continue to bless the great state of West Virginia and the United States of America.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Click here to watch Senator Manchin’s video.

