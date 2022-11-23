Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle with a child sitting in the front passenger seat while showing signs of impairment.

Deputies responded to an accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 133 on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Once on the scene, officers spoke with a victim who said 29-year-old Rebecca Sayre-Callison crashed into her and attempted to leave the scene of the accident.

Court documents say officers with the White Hall Police Department saw her hit a guardrail as she was exiting I-79 at exit 132 and almost hit a gas pump and a column at the Little General gas station.

When officers spoke with Sayre-Callison, they allegedly saw a child sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath.

Sayre-Callison reportedly showed signs of impairment during multiple sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample to determine her BAC. Officers obtained a search warrant of her blood to determine her BAC but did not report what her BAC was.

Sayre-Callison has been charged with child endangerment. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.