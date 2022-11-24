Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members.

The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency.

The department said Tusing leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and lots of laughs and memories.

“Thank you Big Dave for your service and friendship,” JVFD wrote in a post eulogizing Tusing. “Everyone’s lives are much better having you here and just know how much you are loved and missed terribly. Rest in peace Unit 216, we got it.”

Tusing, a Junior resident, had two sons.

Loved ones say he was very involved with Saturday night Bingo at the department, enjoyed working in his garden, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

His obituary, including funeral information, can be found HERE.

