Morgantown woman releases a Christmas book filled with West Virginia puns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown resident Marly Ynigues was the author of “Christmas Eve in the Mountain State.” A book filled with puns that incorporate all 55 counties in West Virginia.

While she’s not originally from West Virginia, Ynigues said the state was her home.

“I just sort of put what I’ve learned. What I’ve experienced over time and my love of West Virginia into this story,” she explained.

The idea for the book came in 2016 while she was living in Elkins.

“I was actually living in Elkins at the time. I was coming up with a few puns about Randolph County and Rudolph, and it just kind of snowballed,” Ynigues said.

She worked hand in hand with another local artist, Emily Prentice, who illustrated the book.

Ynigues said that, Prentice found a way to incorporate even the smallest details to pay homage to the entire state.

Ynigues added she was holding her first book signing on Small Business Saturday at the Appalachian Gallery from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Moonlight Market of Morgantown.

Books would be available for purchase at the signings as well as online.

