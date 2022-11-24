Stolen ambulance is at the bottom of the Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders will be back at the Kanawha River this Thanksgiving Day to search for a woman and recover an ambulance.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, it was reported a woman had stolen an ambulance from a hospital in Charleston and drove it into the Kanawha River in the 2200 block of Kanawha Boulevard.

This happened after 1 a.m. Thursday.

It’s confirmed the ambulance is in the river, but the woman hasn’t been located.

First responders will be back out Thursday to look for the woman and retrieve the ambulance.

No injuries have been reported.

