Stolen ambulance is at the bottom of the Kanawha River

It’s confirmed the ambulance is in the river, but the woman hasn’t been located.
First responders search for woman after an ambulance goes into the Kanawha River.
First responders search for woman after an ambulance goes into the Kanawha River.(Kim Rafferty)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders will be back at the Kanawha River this Thanksgiving Day to search for a woman and recover an ambulance.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, it was reported a woman had stolen an ambulance from a hospital in Charleston and drove it into the Kanawha River in the 2200 block of Kanawha Boulevard.

This happened after 1 a.m. Thursday.

It’s confirmed the ambulance is in the river, but the woman hasn’t been located.

First responders will be back out Thursday to look for the woman and retrieve the ambulance.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Sayre-Callison
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
Officer-involved shooting reported in Putnam County
Man injured in officer-involved shooting
RCSO: Troopers respond to bomb threat at Magistrate’s Office
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
Generic picture source - Pixabay
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Morgantown Swim Captains
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Morgantown Swim Captains
Author of "Christmas Eve in the Mountain State."
Morgantown woman releases a Christmas book filled with West Virginia puns