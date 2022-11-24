Warm, partly sunny Thanksgiving, rain after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have been warm and sunny, and while there will be more clouds this Thanksgiving, it will still be warm and quiet. However, after today, rain chances are on the way. Find out more in the video above!

The past few days have been mild and sunny and mild, but today, clouds will push in ahead of a cold front in the Great Plains. As a result, this Thanksgiving afternoon will be partly cloudy. Still, there will be sunshine at times, and combined with light southwest winds and temperatures in the low-60s, it will be a good day to go outside. After midnight, widespread cloud cover will push into our area, and by 2 AM, light showers will move in as well. These showers won’t produce much rain, but they will last into the morning hours. Temperatures will also drop into the low-40s, so overall, tonight will be cool and cloudy, with some rain. Those light showers become more widespread tomorrow morning, and it’s not until around midday that the widespread rain leaves. Thereafter, isolated showers will move through the mountainous areas at times, but those should leave by early-evening. By that time, between tonight and tomorrow, many areas will see between 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain, so not much is expected. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will only reach the upper-40s to low-50s tomorrow, mostly because of the rain. Overall, tomorrow will start out dreary and end on a cloudy, cool note. A high-pressure system then dries us out on Saturday, resulting in partly sunny skies. So Saturday will be the best day to do something this Thanksgiving weekend. Then on Sunday morning, a low-pressure system and cold front will lift into the Great Lakes and Appalachian Mountain region, bringing widespread showers across parts of the Central and Eastern US. In North-Central West Virginia, those showers will last into the late-morning hours, becoming scattered by the early-afternoon. Any leftover rain should leave during the mid-evening. Because the rain may impact travel plans on Sunday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in place for Sunday. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads, and make sure to plan for flight delays. A few isolated showers may then push in on Monday morning, as the back-end of the system pushes in. After Monday morning, the first half of next week will be mild and partly cloudy. Then on Wednesday afternoon, another cold front will bring widespread rain into our region, so don’t put away those umbrellas yet. In short, today will be nice, and this weekend will be soggy at times.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 65.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, rain showers arriving after midnight. Low: 45.

Friday: Widespread light rain in the morning, cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 52.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 56.

