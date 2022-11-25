Chapel Hill United Methodist Church holds annual take-out Thanksgiving dinner

Buckhannon church holds annual Thanksgiving dinner.
(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - People lined up outside Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Buckhannon for the church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Church volunteers offered a free meal every Wednesday. However, they pushed it back for the holiday.

Co-chair of the Wednesday Night Dinners Diane Kimble said she was blessed to serve those in need.

“A lot of people that come. They have maybe just have the husband and wife or a single person, and they don’t want to buy and do all the big stuff because they have so much to waste, and maybe they just aren’t able to fix it themselves, and they like to have a traditional turkey dinner,” Kimble explained.

Buckhannon resident Rodger Mccormick, and his wife Dixie Helmick-Mccormick, and their daughter Laurie Mccorkmick were only a few of several that lined up for the meal.

“Well, we saw the marquee out front, the sign it said Thanksgiving dinner here at 5:00 today. We thought, let’s give the cook a little break here and come on over and enjoy the meal,” Rodger said.

Dixie added she was a little disappointed because she thought the meal was in-person as it had been years prior.

“The reason I come here is I always wanted to bless the people who didn’t have anyone to eat with. I always thought we could contribute fellowship, but we can’t do that this year,” Dixie said.

However, she was still grateful for the meal and was going to take some dinners to others in need.

Dixie added she was blessed to be able to spend time with her daughter, who came up for the holiday.

