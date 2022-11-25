Rain chances for today and Thanksgiving weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re starting off Friday with some light rain, but by the afternoon, our region should dry out. Thereafter, we’re tracking more rain that could impact any travel plans this weekend. Find out more in the video above.

The past few days, including Thanksgiving, have been mild and sunny, but this morning, a cold front will push in and bring moisture into West Virginia in the form of widespread, light rain. So you may want an umbrella if you’re heading out this morning. This rain will last during the morning hours, becoming isolated to the mountainous areas east of I-79 by 9 AM. By midday, the rain has completely left West Virginia, leaving behind 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rainfall, so not much is expected. During the afternoon, clouds will begin to break up and we’ll see more sunshine. During that time, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-50s in some areas, much cooler than the past few days. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the upper-20s to low-30s. Tomorrow, clouds will build back in during the afternoon, but there will still be sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-50s in some areas. Then at 6 AM on Sunday morning, a low-pressure system will move into the Central US, lifting widespread rain into West Virginia during the morning hours. In West Virginia, the widespread rain might be on the heavy side at times, but most of the rain should leave by midday. By that time, we’ll have experienced another half an inch of rain accumulation, which isn’t much but could lead to slick roads and even flight delays. So be aware of that on Sunday. Thereafter, skies will be partly cloudy, with a few isolated showers pushing in during the afternoon and evening. Overnight, our region takes a break from the rain. Then on Monday morning, the back-end of the system will push in, bringing more isolated showers into our area. By the afternoon, our region dries out, leaving cloudy skies and highs in the upper-40s. Thereafter, another cold front will push in and bring widespread rain to West Virginia on Wednesday, so don’t put away those umbrellas next week. In short, after a rainy start to this Friday, more rain will push in on Sunday morning, and thereafter, the first half of next week will be mild and quiet.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Any leftover rain is gone by midday. Afterward, expect clearing skies in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, with a few patches of fog. Low: 29.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 57.

Sunday: Widespread rain during the morning hours. After midday, isolated showers and cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 15-25 mph. High: 64.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.