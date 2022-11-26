Juanita Sue Cogar, 54 of Bolair, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, after a faith driven 1 year and 13 day battle of Cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer.

She was born May 6, 1968 in Webster Springs to the late Alva Mullens and Alice Donaldson Mullens. Sue graduated from Webster County High School, class of 1986 and at the age of 18 married the love of her life, Steve, on Dec. 6, 1986. They lived a wonderful 35 years together.

Sue was a very devoted christian and was a dedicated, active member of the Elk Valley Chapel. She loved the Lord and was such a great witness to so many during her life and continued even while in the hospital during her last few days on Earth. No matter who you were or where she was, she was always telling others it wasn’t her, it was her Lord.

Sue was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, crocheting, baby sitting, hunting, camping, boating, family vacations to DollyWood/ Splash Country, doing paperwork for the Gauley River Lease, and she was always ready to lend a helping hand when anyone needed her, at the drop of a hat.

One of Sue’s biggest enjoyments were when her children were growing up, she always loved having as many children as possible at her house so she could cook and do whatever she could for them. Not only was she a wonderful mom to her own children, also Momma Sue to so many others.

She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Cogar; her Dad, Alva Mullens and father in law, Alva Cogar. She is survived by her soulmate Steve; daughter Elizabeth (Terry) Short, of Frametown; mother Alice Mullens; brothers Eddie and Danny (Rebecca) Mullens; her three grandkids , Maddison, Maci, and Trent; mother in law Bonnie Cogar; one nephew Arthur; and two nieces Paige and Kylie. In addition, she leaves behind aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and countless friends.

Sue will always be remembered for the love she had for her family and others and her happiest times were spent making tons of memories with them. Her life will serve as a reminder to others, that through it all, when you have your heart right with the Lord, you are a winner either way.

Sue became so close to and put her whole trust in her oncologist Dr. V, she always went above and beyond for her. For anyone who truly knew Sue, knew she had her picks. Just to name a few of the wonderful nurses that were her picks and took amazing care of her and became very close to are; Courtney, Megan, Nicole, Diane, Conner, Jenna and Korey. She was always the highlight of the day. They gave her so many nicknames along the way. Sue’s family cannot thank each of you enough, for the wonderful care, you became like her own family.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastors Kyle Hall and Doy Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Donaldson Cemetery, Cowen.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Sue’s family.

