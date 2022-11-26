Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night.

According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of White Avenue without incident.

Williams was the primary suspect in the death of Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47 of Fairmont on November 15th in Monongalia County.

Corbin was pronounced dead that day at a scene of a car accident on Greenbag Road near the intersection of Luckey Lane. During an investigation, detectives determined that another person must have been in the vehicle when Corbin died. That’s when officers started seeking the whereabouts of 23-year-old Williams. At the time, he was considered armed and dangerous

U.S. Marshals identified Williams tonight. They told us they then requested the help of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is designed to assist state and local law enforcement apprehend the most dangerous felons and this arrest is a perfect example,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. “The Marshals Service was glad to assist in this case and safely bring this suspect to Justice.”

According to the release, Williams was taken into custody without incident on homicide charges.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.