Nutter Fort Fire Department to have full time EMS starting November 29

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department held an open house for their new Emergency Services that start November 29.

The department offered light refreshments and welcomed the community to hear more about the program.

They department was to start offering 24-hour emergency medical assistance with it’s new life support ambulance.

Squad Training Officer Patrick Merrill said this project had been a year in the making, and they were ready to start helping the community.

“That will include ALS services. Which is a paramedic who can perform advanced techniques, advanced assessments and things of that nature,” Merrill explained.

Merrill was also encouraging residents to get CPR certified.

There was a program through the department to become certified.

By being certified, Merrill hoped people could assist in an emergency situation until a paramedic reached the scene if necessary.

