Four injured; two dogs die after driver loses control and drives off interstate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people are in the hospital after losing control of their vehicle at the 77S/64W split just before 10:00 am Sunday.

Charleston Police said the the driver lost control and struck the cement barrier wall, leaving the interstate and landing below at the Martin Marietta Charleston Yard at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue.

All four passengers are now at CAMC General Hospital with one person facing life threatening injuries.

Nikki Smith said she and her husband were fishing nearby when they heard the accident.

“We heard a loud noise and he looked over the Interstate bridge and saw a flash,” said Smith. “Well, I was like, honey, these cars are still driving down the interstate, no one’s stopping. That was a loud noise. So I walked closer to the river bank and I heard a lady scream.”

After hearing the scream, the Smiths said they ran toward the crash, climbing through a fence to reach the car.

“I saw a pink jacket the lady had on and my husband came running,” she said. “I talked to a little girl I said, honey is Are you okay? She said yeah. I said anyone else in the car? She said my brother and my daddy.”

Police arrived to find two of the family’s dogs deceased at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department Crash Investigation Unit.

