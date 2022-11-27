Local bikers meet for annual Harrison County Toy Drive

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) -Local bikers met at South Harrison High School for the annual Harrison County Toy Run.

The coordinator of the event Cara Hall, explained the origin story of this 43-year-old event.

“It started back in 1979 with a bunch of local bikers. They came together to raise toys to give to children in need for local families, and the tradition still continues for today,” she said.

The ride was led by Santa Claus and ended at the Harrison County Courthouse, where all the toys were taken to a storage facility.

Hall said she had been involved in the event for several years.

“I started riding with my husband probably about 24 years ago. We had a local club Hard Times Benefit for Kids, that always did the Toy Run. It dismembered probably about 12 years ago,” she explained.

Hall said that was when she took over.

She added that this toy drive benefits some kids that may not get assistance from other holiday gift-giving programs.

“These kids they might not be on Angel Tree or Shop with a Cop, but their families still just need a little additional help during the holiday season. Everybody is so grateful and appreciative of everything that they are given,” Hall said.

After the drive, riders were invited to Mr. Taco for dinner.

