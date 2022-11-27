BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - William Lee “Bill” Randolph, 97, of Rockford Community, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the WV VA Nursing Facility, following an extended illness.Mr. Randolph was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 9, 1925, a son of the late Dewey and Opal McWhorter Randolph.He was wed on December 18, 1948, to his loving wife of 74 years, Mary Lou Heflin Randolph, who resides at their home in Lost Creek.Mr. Randolph is also survived by his sons, Robert Lynn Randolph and wife Cathy of Jane Lew, WV, and Rusty Randolph and wife Carmeleta of Lost Creek, WV; his daughters Joyce Shuman Ward and husband Richard of Lost Creek, WV, and Nancy Nutter and husband Robert of Clarksburg. He was grandfather to seven grandchildren, Mycal Randolph, Joel Shuman and Jeana, April Evans and husband Brian, Jesse Shuman and wife Jennifer, Justin Shuman, Bobby Nutter, and Craig Nutter; as well as several great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Martha Ann Williams of Blountville, TN.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Winnie Gatrell and one brother, Paul Randolph, and great grandson, Jesse James Johnson.He was a member of the Rockford United Methodist Church. Bill was a graduate of Lost Creek High School, where he received an award for All Conference Little Ten Guard in Basketball. In November of his senior year of high school he entered the U.S. Marine Corp. Upon his completion of training at Parris Island SC, and Camp LeJeune, NC, he was shipped out of California to Saipan and fought in the South Pacific Theater with the second Marine Division. Mr. Randolph was a dairy farmer for 33 years and was recognized as Harrison County Conservation Farmer of the Year. Bill’s farm was recognized as a Century Farm and received the Farming for Better Living Award. In 1980 to present time, he was a beef cattle farmer. He was an avid gardener and very active on his farm until the age of 95.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday, December 2nd from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lost Creek United Methodist Church with Dr. Rob Kauffelt and Reverend Karen Brown presiding. Mr. Randolph will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

