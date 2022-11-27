Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening

The precip will be rain for much of the day before temperatures make a stark drop.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.

