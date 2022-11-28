112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time.

“I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.

Saint Bernard Catholic Church on Loveberry Ridge Road, just outside the Weston city limits, has had more of its ornate stained glass windows smashed.

Gosa says an alarm was tripped late Saturday night and this time the vandals knocked out a $2,000 windowpane. He says this happened several other times this past summer bringing the total damage to around $5,000.

Gosa says nothing appears to have been taken, but when caught the alleged perpetrators would be facing felony vandalism charges.

The grass around the church was also torn up by a vehicle.

“Lack of respect, it’s like somebody coming into your house and busting out a window and not taking anything, but the point is you’re supposed to be safe in your home and these churches should be off limits to stuff like that,” said Gosa.

While the church is well over a hundred years old and visited infrequently the cemetery adjacent is still used for funerals.

5 News was there as people picked up the broken glass, but no one from the church gave a comment in time for this report.

Gosa says the department is investigating leads and is using the churches security cameras. He’s asking the community to call the Lewis County Sheriffs Department with any tips.

“You’re not going to get away with this, we’re gonna take a hard stance on it,” said Gosa. “It’s like any other church in the community, it’s sacred. To go there after hours, to disturb and vandalize a church, shows me you have a lack of morals for doing something like that.”

Keeping you connected in Lewis County, John Blashke 5 News.

