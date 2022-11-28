2022 All Big 10 Conference teams announced

Dylan Ours overall player of the year, Phil Reed, Deshawn Webster highlight list
all big 10 conference wv
all big 10 conference wv(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 All Big 10 Conference “A” and “B” teams have been announced. Here is a list of all of the results for each category.

Overall Awards

Overall Player of the Year - Dylan Ours - Fairmont Senior

Offensive Player of the Year - Phil Reed - Bridgeport

Defensive Player of the Year - Deshawn Webster - Philip Barbour

Lineman of the Year - Harley Sickles - North Marion

Coach of the Year - Shane Eakle - East Fairmont

Big 10 First Team “A”

Offensive Line: Trevor Bigalow (Fairmont Sr.) - Wyatt Minor (RCB) - Kamar Summers (Bridgeport) - Beau Ford (Bridgeport) - Aidan Sparks (Bridgeport) - Ryan Kelley (Buckhannon Upshur) - Connor Hayes (North Marion) - Brandon Matheny (North Marion) - Tyler Carson (Lewis Co) - Kaleb Arbogast (Fairmont Sr)

Running Back: Brayden Carder (Lewis Co) - Zach Rohrig (Bridgeport) - Germaine Lewis (Fairmont Sr.) - Savion Farmer (Buckhannon Upshur) - Latrell Jones (RCB)

Wide Receiver: Trey Longwell (Fairmont Sr) - Cannon Dinger (Fairmont Sr) - Bryce Byrd (RCB) - Nathan Lhotsky (RCB) - Landon Frey (North Marion)

Quarterback: Nick George (RCB)

Offensive Utility: Casey Minor (North Marion) - Brody Whitehair (Fairmont Sr.)

Defensive Line: Bralyn Michael (Fairmont Sr.) - Landon Boone (North Marion) - Ethan Harper (Preston) - Mario Galindo (Bridgeport) - Wes Brown (Bridgeport) - Maddox Gillespie (Lewis Co) -Kaden Jordan (Buckhannon Upshur) - Logan Frum (RCB) - Kolbie Hamilton (Fairmont Sr.)

Linebacker: Riley Rider (Elkins) - Tyler Curry (North Marion) - Mike Kruzel (Fairmont Sr.) - Ethan Likens (Preston) - Ty Drake (RCB) -Ryan Hall (Bridgeport) -Blake Runyon (Buckhannon Upshur)

Defensive Back: Gavin Michael (Fairmont Sr) - Ty Martin (Bridgeport) - Charlie Brazier (Bridgeport) - Braylon Hilliard (RCB) - Cody Clevenger (North Marion) - Parker Kincell (North Marion)

Defensive Utility: Cam Hess (Bridgeport) - Trenton Bush (Lewis Co)

Punter: Nate Flowers (Fairmont Sr)

Kicker: Isiah Sigley (Elkins) - Taylor Thomas (Bridgeport)

Big 10 First Team “B”

Offensive Line: Tyler Parrish (East Fairmont) - Nick Todd (Liberty) - Tyler Stevens (Lincoln) - Quinton Payton (Philip Barbour) - Kemper Longwell (Philip Barbour)

Running Back: Antwan Hilliard (Lincoln) - Ethan Floyd (Philip Barbour) - Jayce Clevenger (Liberty) - Dom Fantasia (East Fairmont)

Wide Receiver: Tristan Floyd (Grafton) - Jenson Dodd (Liberty) - Braydon Edgell (Lincoln)

Quarterback: Ian Crookshanks (East Fairmont)

Offensive Utility: Nick Kellar (Lincoln)

Defensive Line: Kobi O’Dell (Lincoln) - Elijah Loffler (Grafton) - Noah Mayers (Liberty) - Evan Helm (East Fairmont) - Dakota Peele (Lincoln)

Linebacker: Levi Moore (Lincoln) - Michael Salisbury (Philip Barbour) - Gage Dean (East Fairmont) - Landon Clevenger (Liberty)

Defensive Back: Alex Culp (East Fairmont) - Kaden Humphreys (Philip Barbour) - Jace Bartley (Liberty) - Brock Benedum (Liberty) - David Burdette (Lincoln)

Defensive Utility: Trenton Bodkins (Philip Barbour)

Punter and Kicker: Liam Gallagher (Lincoln)

