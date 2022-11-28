2022 All Big 10 Conference teams announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 All Big 10 Conference “A” and “B” teams have been announced. Here is a list of all of the results for each category.

Overall Awards

Overall Player of the Year - Dylan Ours - Fairmont Senior

Offensive Player of the Year - Phil Reed - Bridgeport

Defensive Player of the Year - Deshawn Webster - Philip Barbour

Lineman of the Year - Harley Sickles - North Marion

Coach of the Year - Shane Eakle - East Fairmont

Big 10 First Team “A”

Offensive Line: Trevor Bigalow (Fairmont Sr.) - Wyatt Minor (RCB) - Kamar Summers (Bridgeport) - Beau Ford (Bridgeport) - Aidan Sparks (Bridgeport) - Ryan Kelley (Buckhannon Upshur) - Connor Hayes (North Marion) - Brandon Matheny (North Marion) - Tyler Carson (Lewis Co) - Kaleb Arbogast (Fairmont Sr)

Running Back: Brayden Carder (Lewis Co) - Zach Rohrig (Bridgeport) - Germaine Lewis (Fairmont Sr.) - Savion Farmer (Buckhannon Upshur) - Latrell Jones (RCB)

Wide Receiver: Trey Longwell (Fairmont Sr) - Cannon Dinger (Fairmont Sr) - Bryce Byrd (RCB) - Nathan Lhotsky (RCB) - Landon Frey (North Marion)

Quarterback: Nick George (RCB)

Offensive Utility: Casey Minor (North Marion) - Brody Whitehair (Fairmont Sr.)

Defensive Line: Bralyn Michael (Fairmont Sr.) - Landon Boone (North Marion) - Ethan Harper (Preston) - Mario Galindo (Bridgeport) - Wes Brown (Bridgeport) - Maddox Gillespie (Lewis Co) -Kaden Jordan (Buckhannon Upshur) - Logan Frum (RCB) - Kolbie Hamilton (Fairmont Sr.)

Linebacker: Riley Rider (Elkins) - Tyler Curry (North Marion) - Mike Kruzel (Fairmont Sr.) - Ethan Likens (Preston) - Ty Drake (RCB) -Ryan Hall (Bridgeport) -Blake Runyon (Buckhannon Upshur)

Defensive Back: Gavin Michael (Fairmont Sr) - Ty Martin (Bridgeport) - Charlie Brazier (Bridgeport) - Braylon Hilliard (RCB) - Cody Clevenger (North Marion) - Parker Kincell (North Marion)

Defensive Utility: Cam Hess (Bridgeport) - Trenton Bush (Lewis Co)

Punter: Nate Flowers (Fairmont Sr)

Kicker: Isiah Sigley (Elkins) - Taylor Thomas (Bridgeport)

Big 10 First Team “B”

Offensive Line: Tyler Parrish (East Fairmont) - Nick Todd (Liberty) - Tyler Stevens (Lincoln) - Quinton Payton (Philip Barbour) - Kemper Longwell (Philip Barbour)

Running Back: Antwan Hilliard (Lincoln) - Ethan Floyd (Philip Barbour) - Jayce Clevenger (Liberty) - Dom Fantasia (East Fairmont)

Wide Receiver: Tristan Floyd (Grafton) - Jenson Dodd (Liberty) - Braydon Edgell (Lincoln)

Quarterback: Ian Crookshanks (East Fairmont)

Offensive Utility: Nick Kellar (Lincoln)

Defensive Line: Kobi O’Dell (Lincoln) - Elijah Loffler (Grafton) - Noah Mayers (Liberty) - Evan Helm (East Fairmont) - Dakota Peele (Lincoln)

Linebacker: Levi Moore (Lincoln) - Michael Salisbury (Philip Barbour) - Gage Dean (East Fairmont) - Landon Clevenger (Liberty)

Defensive Back: Alex Culp (East Fairmont) - Kaden Humphreys (Philip Barbour) - Jace Bartley (Liberty) - Brock Benedum (Liberty) - David Burdette (Lincoln)

Defensive Utility: Trenton Bodkins (Philip Barbour)

Punter and Kicker: Liam Gallagher (Lincoln)

