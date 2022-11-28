3 Weston residents killed in Thanksgiving crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3 o’clock in the morning.

Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.

Police told 5 News speed was likely a factor but the crash remains under investigation.

