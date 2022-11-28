3 Weston residents killed in Thanksgiving crash
Three people were killed in a crash in Weston on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said.
The crash happened around 3 o’clock in the morning.
Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
Police told 5 News speed was likely a factor but the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.