BCSD warns parents about THC vaping devices

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has issued a public service announcement to help parents with identifying THC vaping devices and cartridges.

Authorities said there is a disposable type of vaping device that is a single unit that contains THC oil.

There are also vaping devices with separate cartridges that can be replaced and refilled once they are empty, authorities said.

The BCSD said both Delta-8 and Delta-9 will both test positive for THC, and most of the devices are about the size of a finger.

Many vaping devices come in flashy colors, and officials said kids hide them to avoid detection.

This comes less than two weeks after three students at Philip Barbour High School were hospitalized after having “very serious and adverse reactions to something.” Officials believed the substance the students overdosed on was used with a vape.

The BCSD said vaping devices are not allowed in schools and have a no tolerance policy.

Below is the Facebook post from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department which has examples of what vaping devices may look like.

