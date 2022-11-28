Bradley Freeman, 64, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born November 24, 1958, a son of the late Willis A. Freeman, Sr. and Shirley Williams Flanigan. On March 14, 1981, he married Casondra “Candy” Toothman, who preceded him in death on January 20, 2021, after 39 years of marriage. He is survived by their son, Jason B. Freeman and his wife Allison of Clear Spring, MD; and five granddaughters, Jozzie Gladhill, Gwen Gladhill, Maggie Gladhill, Emmy Freeman and Addie Freeman. A brother, Willie Freeman and his companion Danielle Bryan of Clarksburg; a sister, Karen Bumgardner and her husband Mark of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews whom he loved; his father- and mother-in-law, David and Barbara Toothman of Clarksburg; and his brother-in-law, Brian Toothman complete his family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Emery Freeman and Steven Jeffery Freeman, and a sister, Melissa Ann Flanigan. Brad was a graduate of Liberty High School. He was a vendor for Dolly Madison/Hostess for many years, and retired in 2021 from Broughton Dairy. He loved playing guitar, hunting and guns. He enjoyed riding his Spyder and hanging out with friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Condolences to the Freeman Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with Pastor Jon Hayes presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Quiet Dell. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.