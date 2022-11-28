Bridgeport resident celebrates 100th birthday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport resident celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday.

The Stonerise Nursing Home helped Marian Spurlock’s celebrate her 100th birthday. Spurlock was born on November 28, 1922 in Reading, Ohio.

When Marian was 10 months old, her parents and siblings boarded a train and moved to Clarksburg. Marian graduated from Victory High School and was hired at Hope Glass in Clarksburg.

Marian is just happy to see another year of life.

“It’s been awesome. My family has been so great. All of them. All my friends have during this past week. They have made it a wonderful time for me,” Marian said.

In 1947, Marian met her future husband, De Spurlock. They met through a mutual friend who worked for the telephone company, which may have been one of the first dates arranged through technology.

Bridgeport Chief of Police Mark Rodgers was even in attendance to visit Marian.

“I think anytime you can celebrate a 100th birthday it’s important,” Chief Rodgers said. “It’s important to recognize how times have changed from the time she was born till now. It should be celebrated.”

Marian has made many friendships over the years. She said she is blessed in so many ways.

