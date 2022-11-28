Charles Freeman King, 67, of Fairmont passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He was born on February 14, 1954, a son of the late George Freeman and Thelma Marguerite (Stanley) King. He worked for D&D Tool in Fairmont as a machinist. But loved to spend time in the woods on his side by side. His hobbies were: hunting, fishing, bear hunting, beach trips and having a good time with his buddies. He is survived by his sons Chad and daughter in law Heather King of Fairmont, Mark and daughter in law Jeana King of Fairmont, and Matthew James King of Fairmont, his brother Richard King of Fairmont, grandchildren: Hayle, Payton, Dustin, Chelsea and great grandchildren: Emma, Montana, his little buddies Gunner, Trigger, Jensen and Tiffany, and neices and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Arietta Catherine King, his sister Karen King of Fairmont, his brother Nathan King of Pennsylvania, best friend Ronnie (Ears) Bingamon of Fairmont. The family would like to thank the WVU Mary Babb Cancer Center and the WV Caring Hospice for their care and compassion they gave to Charlie during his journey. You all were a God sent. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Monday, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Vincent officiating. Burial will follow at Jack Vincent Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

