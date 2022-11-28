City of Fairmont holding first official Christmas tree lighting

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont will be holding the first official Fairmont Christmas tree lighting as part of the Hometown Holiday Celebration.

Main Street Fairmont said a partnership with the city and WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has purchased a 20 foot Christmas tree.

The tree will be placed at the entrance to the historic downtown shopping district each year.

The inaugural tree lighting ceremony is set for Dec. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the greenspace adjacent to Huntington Bank.

Dan Swiger, Main Street Fairmont Executive Director, said this will be a great way to kick off the Hometown Holiday Celebration.

“We believe this is a great way to kick off our Hometown Holiday Celebration,” Swiger said. “The tree lighting ceremony will include music by the East Fairmont Elizabethans, a hot chocolate bar sponsored by The Joe, and the tree will be lit by one of the Main Street Coloring Contest winners.”

Click here for more information about the tree lighting ceremony or the Hometown Holiday Celebration, featuring the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

