Cloudy, cool start to the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy end to the Thanksgiving weekend, today will start the week with cloudy, cool conditions. But as for what the last few days of November will be like, find out in the video above!

Rain pushed in yesterday morning, along with gusty winds in some areas, as a low-pressure system from the southwest lifted into West Virginia. Most of the rain is gone, but leftover moisture will mean cloudy skies throughout this afternoon, along with a few isolated showers that produce little rain. Winds will be light and coming from out west, and temperatures will only reach the mid-40s, below-average for late-November. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s to low-40s. Tomorrow, skies will be partly sunny, and thanks to light southerly winds, temperatures will reach the mid-50s. So tomorrow will be nice. Then tomorrow night into Wednesday, a cold front will push in and bring widespread rain into West Virginia. These showers will last into the afternoon hours, so if you’re heading out during the morning and afternoon hours, you may want an umbrella. Most of the precipitation leaves during the late-afternoon hours, although before it does, we might see a few isolated snow showers in the mountainous areas. By the time it does, we’re likely looking at another 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain in some areas. Then a high-pressure system will keep us cool and dry for the rest of the week, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Over the weekend, another cold front will bring rain showers into our region. In short, the last day of November will be rainy, and the rest of the week will be cool and partly sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Slight chance of an isolated shower during the morning hours. By the afternoon, we should dry out, but skies will be cloudy. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 47.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a few breaks in the clouds after midnight. Low: 37.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. High: 61.

Wednesday: Widespread rain during the morning and early-afternoon hours. Southwest winds of 15-25 mph. High: 62.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.