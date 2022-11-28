Winter coat drive held in Morgantown

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown held off its annual coat drive Monday.

This is an effort to make sure kids of all ages have a coat for the winter months. They do it each November.

The winter coat drive is part of the Ridge’s kindness campaign to show kindness and make a difference in the lives of the community.

“We just want to be able to bless our community with warm coats. We know the winter can be really cold and we know people need help. We’re just blessed our church has been able to come along and pull this off,” said Outreach Director, Grace Hill.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off a coat at the church, which is located at 2223 Cheat Road in Morgantown.

