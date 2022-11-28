Elkins renamed ‘Elfkins’ during December to celebrate Christmas cheer

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins is celebrating Christmas cheer by turning the town into “Elfkins.”

Mayor of Elkins, Jerry Macro, will officially proclaim Elkins to be renamed “Elfkins” during the month of December.

The town renaming is in honor of kicking off the holiday season. There will be 25 sets of elf decorations placed around Downtown Elkins in preparation for the renaming.

In addition to “Elfkins,” there will be holiday events all month long, including the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber’s annual “Jingle All the Way” Christmas parade, an ornament design contest and so much more.

For more information about the upcoming holiday festivities in “Elfkins,” contact the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce at 304-636-2717.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.