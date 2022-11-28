Family creates scholarship for Fairmont State students to study abroad

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a new scholarship opportunity coming to Fairmont State University for students who want to study abroad.

Thanks to the generosity of a Marion County family, The Midge Teahan Travel Scholarship has been created.

The $25,000 scholarship is for those who want to study abroad and will be available for both undergraduate and graduate students.

“This gift from the Teahan family ensures that students can broaden their educational exploration with immersive travel experiences that complement their fields of study. Opportunities to study abroad can be life-changing for college students, providing invaluable perspectives and fostering curiosity,” said Rae Dyer, Fairmont State Foundation President. “Each student who benefits from this scholarship will honor Midge’s love for exploration and learning. We celebrate the Teahan family for providing this opportunity at Fairmont State University.”

The scholarship will be available to students who are enrolled full-time and have applied for a study abroad program. Officials said preference will be given to undergraduate students.

To qualify, students must be a resident of West Virginia and maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The scholarship honors the late wife of a Fairmont State professor who loved traveling and furthering her goal of learning about other cultures.

