First Alert Evening Forecast

We’re looking at some drier weather before the storms arrive!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 28th, 2022

For more details on your local forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy: Low: 36

Tuesday: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy: High: 59

Wednesday: Morning showers & windy, then decreasing clouds: High: 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High: 40

