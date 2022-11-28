First Alert Evening Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 28th, 2022

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Cloudy: Low: 36

Tuesday: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy: High: 59

Wednesday: Morning showers & windy, then decreasing clouds: High: 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High: 40

