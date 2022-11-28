John Ronald Bowman, 66, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born on February 8, 1956, a son of the late Franklin Delano and Betty Lou Bowman.

John graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1974. Following graduation, he went to work for Kisner & Sons, Mosebach Electric and ended at Reiss Viking Magnetite as a plant mechanic of 27 years. He then became the owner/operator of Mt. Zion Cemetery. Over John’s lifetime, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and putting in countless hours caring for the cemetery. John was a simple man who most of all enjoyed spending time at home with his wife, children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed chatting with anyone who stop by to visit. He was a kind and gentle soul who would go out of his way to help anyone in need.

John will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 46 years, Sharon; two daughters, Mandy and David Watkins and Kelly and Adam Musgrove; siblings, Earl Bowman, Thomas Bowman and Rena Bowman; grandchildren, Kelcie Maple, Cody Maple, Josie Musgrove, Kendal Musgrove and Nash Musgrove. John is also survived by his mother-in-law, Shirley Swearingen along with several sister/brothers-in-law, nieces and nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Dakota Maple and father-in-law, George Swearingen and a sister-in-law Karen Sue Bowman.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at WVU Mary Babb Cancer Center, Fairmont Medical Center and WVU 10 E for the amazing care they provided to John during his last month of his life.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Wednesday November 30, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Following, John will be cremated and burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery will follow at a later date.

