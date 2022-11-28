Julia DeVito, 88, of Fairmont, peacefully passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Fazio’s Elder Care in Monongah. She was born in Fairmont on November 17, 1934, daughter of the late Nicola and Barbara Carni. Julia was a loving mother and grandmother, known as Dewey Duck to her family. She hosted family dinners every Sunday and had weekly lunches with her sisters and then additional family members until the pandemic. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and Folk Choir. She and her sister, Barbara, were volunteer drivers with the Marion County Meals on Wheels for 36 years. She was an avid sports fan following the Steelers, Pirates and Fairmont State football and basketball. She and her husband, Eugene, were long-time WVU football and basketball season ticket holders. She was an avid bowler and bowled for many years with family and friends. She bowled in numerous state and national tournaments. She enjoyed playing Bingo with her daughter, sister, and niece. Later in life, she became a member of the Rock Steady Boxing Program for those who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Julia is survived by her son Thomas DeVito and wife Patty, daughter Jeanie Brenneman and husband Bob, and daughter Holly DeVito and husband Guy Moreno. Also surviving are grandchildren Valerie Rinehart (Michael), Greg DeVito (Dani), Angie Gaston (Jarid), Becky DeVito, Krystie Davis (Greg), and Nick Moreno (Sierra), great-grandchildren Dominic and Gabriella Rinehart, Matthew DeVito and Aubrey Gaston, sisters Mary Jo DeVito and Barbara Lusk, sister-in-law Madelyn (Miggie) Walsh, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene, to whom she was married for 54 years, and brothers James, Joseph, and John Carni. Family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home on Monday, December 5 from 4pm to 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at 11:00am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Fairmont with Father Kishore Varaparla officiating. A private graveyard committal service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fazio’s Elder Care for their love, compassion, and excellent care, Sister Stella, and Danielle from Amedysis Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Marion County Meals on Wheels at PO Box 1264, Fairmont, WV 26555-1264.

