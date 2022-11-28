Man arrested in connection to woman’s death

Zachary Hess Dawson
Zachary Hess Dawson(Southern Regional Jail)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - City officials in Alderson say a man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman on Nov. 25. Zachary Hess Dawson was arrested without incident after police say they found the victim, Marissa Mann-Bennett deceased at a home on Maple Avenue.

Mann-Bennett was first reported unresponsive at 9:03 that morning. EMS arrived on scene and contacted police who later secured the scene. Alderson’s Public Information Officer, Margaret Hambrick says the victim had children who were not home at the time.

A BOLO was later issued for Dawson’s vehicle, it was later spotted by police in Fairlea where he was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Austin Williams
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
(File)
3 Weston residents killed in crash
snow wednesday
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
Rebecca Sayre-Callison
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
Santa leads Toy Drive ride.
Local bikers meet for annual Harrison County Toy Drive

Latest News

Marcus Coleman
Man charged for firing gun multiple times in Fairmont
BCSD warns parents about THC vaping devices
Chance Austin Williams
Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim
Prior to joining DHHR, Chapman worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the...
WV DHHR names Deputy Secretary of Child and Adult Services
House Call