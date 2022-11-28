Man charged for firing gun multiple times in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he fired several shots.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call on Walnut Ave. Sunday morning where a man, later identified as 39-year-old Marcus Coleman, of Fairmont, fired five shots, fled the scene and allegedly shot three more times while traveling on Fairmont Ave., according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say officers received video footage and heard Coleman make threats before firing the shots and fleeing the scene. Officers also found seven of the eight shell casings alleged to be fired during the incident.

Later in the morning, officers stopped a vehicle matching the description with a woman in it and a holster in the seat where Coleman was sitting.

Officers said the woman told them what happened in the incident and said Coleman fired the weapon.

Coleman is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

Coleman has been charged with wanton endangerment and person prohibited from possessing firearms. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

