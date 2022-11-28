Man charged for sexually abusing a juvenile, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after he reportedly told authorities he sexually abused a juvenile.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a parent in reference to sexual abuse allegations regarding a juvenile, according to a release from the RCSO.

The juvenile was making allegations that 28-year-old Christopher Markley had made sexual contact with her. Officers helped set up a forensic interview at the Randolph-Tucker Child Advocacy Center, the release says.

During the interview, the juvenile disclosed allegations of sexual abuse by Markley that happened on Oct. 8. On Nov. 16, Markley agreed to go to the RCSO for an interview.

During Markley’s interview, he admitted to sexual abuse that verified allegations made by the juvenile, including prior occurrences of sexual abuse.

Markley has been charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.